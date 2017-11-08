Best-selling author helps us ‘Eat Rich and Stay Skinny’ this season

We spoke with Parker Wallace, founder of What’s on Parker’s Plate and the author of best-selling cookbook: “Eat Rich, Stay Skinny: A Girls’ Guide to Holiday Feasting” for some tips to throwing a great holiday party, while still being able to fit in those skinny jeans.

The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.