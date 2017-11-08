Car crashes through house in West Warwick

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Emergency crews are responding to a West Warwick home after a car crashed into the basement.

The crash occurred on Washington Street around 5 p.m.

The car crashed into the side of the house and into the basement, eventually resting upside down.

Emergency crews have removed the driver from the vehicle. The extent of the driver’s injuries is unknown and it wasn’t immediately clear if there were any signs of impairment.

Raymond Jackman lives in the house and said the entire house shook upon impact.

“Well I was in my bedroom on my computer and then all of a sudden, I didn’t hear no skidding or anything and all of a sudden, bam!” Jackman said. “I thought it was an explosion, and then my neighbor comes running in and says, ‘Everybody get out of the house, there’s a car in the house.’ I came out, I ran out of the house and the truck is in my basement. ”

Jackson said this is the second time this month that the house has been hit by a car.

Eyewitness News will be updating this story as more information is provided.