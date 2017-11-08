East Providence votes to make mayor head of city government

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Residents of East Providence have voted to transfer new power to the office of mayor.

Voters overwhelmingly approved changes Tuesday to transfer power from a City Council-appointed city manager to a full-time elected mayor. The current position of mayor is largely a ceremonial position.

The mayor will take office after an election in 2018. Two candidates have already announced their candidacy: Nicholas Oliver, executive director of the Rhode Island Partnership for Home Care, and Pawtucket Police Capt. Robert DaSilva.

The winner would take office in January 2019.

Voters also opted to let the mayor nominate members of the Planning Board, Zoning Board, Board of Assessment Review, Personnel Hearing Board and Canvassing Authority, as well as judges for the Municipal Court and Probate Court.