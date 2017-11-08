First phase of Newport Pell Bridge deck repair completed

JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA) announced the early completion of the first phase of the deck repair project on the Newport Pell Bridge.

The project consisted of the removal of the concrete roadway deck followed by a replacement of fresh concrete in the westbound and eastbound lanes.

As of Friday morning, the traffic pattern on the bridge will resume to two lanes. However, RITBA will continue ongoing maintenance to other areas of the bridge, including to the existing steel bearings beneath the bridge which are being removed and replaced with modern bearings. This will require temporary daily lane closure between the hours of 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

RITBA will undergo a cable inspection on the Newport Bridge next spring and summer 2018. Following the cable inspection and evaluation, the RITBA engineering team will plan the next decking project, expected to begin in spring 2019.

“I would to thank commuters for their patience and understanding while this project was underway,” RITBA Executive Director Buddy Croft said. “The commitment and dedication to this work and completing the project ahead of schedule is immensely appreciated.”

To plan your commute and stay ahead of the traffic, you can access up-to-date information on construction activity by visiting the RITBA website.