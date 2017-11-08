FUN HOME comes to PPAC this week!

2015 Tony Award winning Broadway musical FUN HOME visits PPAC November 7-12. One of the stars is East Providence native and Rhode Island College alum, Susan Moniz.

She stopped by ‘The Rhode Show’ to discuss her local ties, what theatregoers can expect at the show and what’s next for her career.

To get your tickets visit the link below or call 401-421-ARTS.

Ticket link:

https://www.ppacri.org/events/detail/fun-home

