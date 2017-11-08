Gov. Raimondo signs bills to support the state’s veterans

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo has ceremoniously signed six bills to support the state’s veterans.

The Democrat has told veterans she’s redoubling the state’s efforts to help them.

Veterans will be given a preference when state contracts are awarded. The state gives a similar benefit to women-owned and minority-owned businesses.

The bill sets a goal that at least 3 percent of the total value of all state contracts available to businesses in each fiscal year be awarded to veteran-owned companies.

Raimondo signed bills Tuesday expanding the eligibility for Gold Star Families license plates and naming rooms at the new Rhode Island Veterans Home after veterans.

The state also designated Oct. 23 as a day to commemorate the nine Rhode Island Marines killed in the 1983 bombing in Beirut, Lebanon.