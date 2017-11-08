In the Kitchen: Pecan Pie Bars

Pastry Chef Shaun Velez from Deuxave joined us to share his recipe for Pecan Pie Bars.
Pecan Pie Bars
Ingredients:
- Butter
- Cream
- Maple Syrup
- Brown Sugar
- Eggs
- Bourbon Alcohol
- Salt
- Vanilla
Directions:
Paddle all ingredients together. Bake for 30 minutes.
