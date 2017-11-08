Organic green beans recalled due to potential Listeria contamination

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) announced Wednesday that Nature’s Touch Frozen Foods is recalling its Organic Fine Whole Green Beans because they could be contaminated with Listeria.

Nature’s Touch issued the recall after a routine sampling by the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection found one positive result of Listeria monocytogenes in a single bag of the product.

Health officials said the recalled product comes in 10-oz. bags and has a UPC code of 8-73668-00141-8. Nature’s Touch has immediately ceased production and distribution of the product and is working in full collaboration with the Food and Drug Administration on the recall.

The green beans were distributed through three retailers in multiple states, including Rhode Island and Massachusetts. RIDOH said all affected retailers have been contacted to ensure the recalled product is removed from the shelves.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that may cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and those with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Consumers who purchased the green beans should discard or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Anyone who has questions can call the Natures’ Touch Consumer Service Team at 1-877-850-2664.