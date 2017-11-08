Pawtucket pair charged with kidnapping, abusing woman

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Pawtucket police arrested two people after a woman said they held her against her will in a basement apartment for more than a month.

The alleged victim told police she was repeatedly physically and mentally abused by the residents of the Drolet Avenue home.

Police said they responded to the apartment and took Rafael Freitas and Joylinn Gelpi into custody.

Freitas, 27, and Gelpi, 27, were both charged with kidnapping, involuntary servitude, mayhem and conspiracy while Freitas is also facing a first-degree sexual assault charge, according to police.

Both suspects are expected to be arraigned in court Wednesday.

