Plymouth police searching for 2 missing girls

PLYMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are searching for two missing 9-year-old girls in Plymouth.

The sisters, Je t’aime and Dasia Valentine, were dropped off at their bus stop around 4 p.m. located on Pilgrim Hill Road. The two are fourth graders at West Elementary School.

Police say they could have walked towards their home nearby M12 Algonquin Terrace.

The girls are described as black females with medium builds, brown hair and brown eyes. They are approximately 4’7″ and 4’9″ in height.

One of the girls was last seen wearing a gray jacket, pink jeans and black boots, while the other was believed to be wearing black leggings, a black and white checkered jacket and black boots.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the girls should contact the Plymouth Police Department at (508) 746-1212.