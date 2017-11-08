Police: Ex-RI lawmaker ran naked into neighbor’s home

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island’s former House minority leader is facing a felony charge after police say he ran naked into a neighbor’s home while children were inside with their grandmother.

Robert Watson, 57, was arrested by East Greenwich police Monday on a charge of breaking and entering.

According to the incident report, police received a call at about 3:30 p.m. Monday from a woman who said a naked man ran into her home from across the street.

Officers responded to South Pierce Road to find the woman and her grandsons in the driveway. She told police the man – whom she knew to be Watson – was still inside the home and “appeared disoriented.”

Police entered the home and found Watson standing completely naked. The report stated he was agitated, argumentative and visibly bleeding, with blood on his hands as well.

The officers placed Watson in handcuffs until rescue personnel arrived to transport him to Kent Hospital.

According to the report, the children’s mother and father then arrived home at about 4:30 p.m. and told police this is the second time Watson had entered their home without permission.

Before he was released to the ACI, police said Watson was arraigned at the hospital for violating the terms of his probation connected to a separate assault case earlier this year.

Watson was formally arraigned in court Tuesday and the judge ordered him held without bail as a probation and bail violator. He’s due back in court Nov. 21 for a probation and bail violation hearing and again on Dec. 11 for a felony screening.

Back in May, Watson was arrested on an assault charge after another man told police Watson struck him with a padlock and later engaged him in a fistfight on someone’s front lawn.

Watson was also arrested in May 2016 after East Greenwich police said he caused a scene and shattered a glass door at the Citizens Bank branch on Frenchtown Road.

In 2011, Watson was taken into custody in Connecticut on DUI and marijuana possession charges, but the case was later dropped.

The following year, he was pulled over in South Kingstown and charged with marijuana possession.

Watson, a lawyer, served in the General Assembly as a Republican from 1993 until 2012, when he retired.