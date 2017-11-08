Police investigate repeated vandalism at New Bedford burger joint

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — dNB Burgers in New Bedford has not had good luck since it opened three years ago.

Co-owner Joshua Lemaire says the burger joint has been burglarized or vandalized four times, including on Monday when he found out bricks had been thrown through two of the restaurant’s windows.

“This person threw this brick so hard through this window that I found glass at the front door,” Lemaire recalled.

The windows are temporarily fixed now. But on Monday, toppled plants and broken glass were all over the place.

Lemaire said a few months after opening, the restaurant was broken into twice and had about $10,000 stolen each time. There was also another break-in where tools were stolen.

“I don’t understand why,” Lemaire added. “I just don’t get it, I really don’t.”

Lemaire took to Facebook after the first burglary years ago. He did the same on Monday, explaining what happened. The post has been shared more than 40,000 times.

“The outpour of support has been phenomenal,” Lemaire said. “The community rallying around us, to make us feel loved and support us in not giving up.”

The restaurant does have surveillance cameras but Lemaire said they did not provide any evidence as to who’s responsible for the damage.

New Bedford police said the case is still under investigation.