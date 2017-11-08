Police searching for suspect in Cranston house break

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating a breaking and entering that took place Oct. 9 at a home on Pontiac Avenue.

In surveillance video shared on the Cranston Police Department’s Facebook page, the suspect can be seen walking up the stairs wearing a white hoodie, baseball cap and dark pants.

“While the video shows only a quick glimpse, we are hoping the individual may be identified by his clothing (particularly the hoodie with possible writing near the bottom of the back),” the Facebook post said.

Anyone with information regarding the case should contact Detective John Ryan at (401) 942-2211.