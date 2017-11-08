RWU searching for man who exposed himself to female student

BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — Roger Williams University are searching for a man who they say exposed himself to a female student Tuesday.

On Nov. 7 around 12:10 a.m., RWU officials said the Department of Public Safety received a report that an unidentified male walked around near the Fine Arts Building, exposed himself to a female student and then continued to walk through campus.

Public Safety and the Bristol Police Department immediately began searching for the man and are working together to identify him.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5’8″ tall with light facial hair wearing a dark hoodie and jeans.

Anyone with information on the suspect should contact RWU Public Safety at (401) 254-3333 or the Bristol Police Department at (401) 253-6900.