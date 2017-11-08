Sec. Nellie Gorbea unveils online teacher resources

Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea stopped by “The Rhode Show” on Wednesday morning to discuss the Online Teacher Resources available, as part of American Archives Month.

More information from the RI Department of State:

PROVIDENCE, RI – For the first time ever, students will have easy access to explore original documents in the Rhode Island State Archives dating back to the 1600s. Secretary of State Nellie M. Gorbea today launched online resources for educators to help them incorporate primary source documents from the State Archives into their classroom.

The “Teacher Resources” page on the Department of State website (sos.ri.gov) features an interactive timeline of Rhode Island’s history from 1600 to the present, and themed collections of significant archival documents. The primary source documents can be used to support Common Core Reading and Writing requirements, as well as Literacy in History/Social Studies for grades 6-12.

“Our state has such a rich and diverse history of everyday people advocating for a better Rhode Island. That’s why a key goal of my administration is to increase Rhode Islanders’ knowledge of state history and their engagement in civic life,” Secretary Gorbea said. “These resources are meant to complement efforts in the classroom or at home. I hope they will prompt thoughtful conversations about how our state’s past relates to civic engagement today.”

The online resources can be found by clicking the “Teacher Resources” tile in the Civics and Education section of sos.ri.gov. In addition to the interactive timeline of Rhode Island history, educators will find resources to help their students learn more about how our government works and downloadable activity books.

The eight themed collections related to Rhode Island’s history are: African Americans; American Revolution; Industrialization and Immigration; Native Americans; the Royal Charter; Suffrage; U.S. Constitution; and Women. Each collection consists of primary source documents that students can view up close using a zooming feature and a corresponding transcription.

The oldest document in the themed collections is the 1637 deed between William Coddington and Narragansett chiefs Canonicus and Miantonomi, allowing Coddington and his followers to settle on Aquidneck Island. The themed collections also have suggested discussion topics and classroom activities that are organized by grade level. Educators with questions about the materials provided are encouraged to contact Lane Sparkman, Education and Public Programs Coordinator at 401-330-3182 or lsparkman@sos.ri.gov.

The Rhode Island State Archives, a part of the Rhode Island Department of State, is open to the public Monday through Friday, 8:30 to 4:30 at 337 Westminster Street in downtown Providence.

=============

The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.