Sen. Reed reintroduces RI Assault Weapons Ban

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — U.S. Senator Jack Reed (D-RI) joined Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) in introducing a bill to renew a ban on the sale, transfer, manufacture and importation of military-style assault weapons and high-capacity ammunition magazines.

The new bill, the Assault Weapons Ban of 2017, is based off the 1990s Assault Weapons Ban. Reed helped pass the first ban when he was a member of the U.S. House of Representatives in 1994.

Reed said the first assault weapons ban received bipartisan support, with strong backing from former Presidents Ronald Reagan, Gerald Ford and Jimmy Carter.

“We need to break the gun lobby’s grip on Washington to help save lives and reduce gun violence nationwide,” Reed said in a statement. ” Battlefield weapons shouldn’t be for sale on every street corner in America.”

According to the Gun Violence Archive, a non-profit that tracks shootings via media reports and law enforcement records, there have already been 308 mass-shootings in 2017, including two in the last six weeks in Las Vegas, Nevada and Sutherland Springs, Texas that were carried out with assault weapons, killing 86 people and injuring 461 people in those two incidents alone.

“I’m for responsible gun ownership, but there is no defense for the way gun manufacturers have irresponsibly flooded the market with military-style assault rifles that are being used to slaughter innocent men, women, and children in communities across the country,” Reed said.

Reed noted that the legislation would allow gun owners who already own assault weapons to keep them, but it would strengthen background checks for people looking to buy one that’s already in circulation.

Here are the specifics of the Assault Weapons Ban:

Ban the sale, manufacture, transfer and importation of 205 military-style assault weapons by name. The list is included in the bill. Owners can keep existing weapons.

Ban any assault weapon that accepts a detachable ammunition magazine and has one or more military characteristics, including a pistol grip, a forward grip, a barrel shroud, a threaded barrel or a folding or telescoping stock. Owners can keep existing weapons.

Ban magazines and other ammunition feeding devices that hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition, which allow shooters to quickly fire many rounds without needing to reload. Owners can keep existing magazines.

Here are the exemptions to the Assault Weapons Ban:

The bill exempts by name more than 2,200 guns for hunting, household defense or recreational purposes. This list will be updated to include additional weapons.

The bill includes a grandfather clause that exempts all weapons lawfully possessed at the date of enactment.

Here are other provisions of the Assault Weapons Ban:

Requires a background check on any future sale, trade or gifting of an assault weapon covered by the bill.

Requires that grandfathered assault weapons are stored using a secure gun storage or safety device like a trigger lock.

Prohibits the transfer of high-capacity ammunition magazines.

Bans bump-fire stocks and other devices that allow semi-automatic weapons to fire at fully automatic rates.

Reed and Feinstein teamed up earlier this year, along with three other members of the R.I. Congressional Delegation, to introduce the Automatic Gun Fire Prevention Act, which is a bill to ban “bump stocks.”