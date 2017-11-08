Sun Chronicle to end Sunday print edition

Related Coverage Newport Daily News sold to Projo owner GateHouse

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) – The Sun Chronicle announced Wednesday it will stop printing a Sunday edition at the start of next year, the latest sign of retrenchment in the local newspaper industry.

Jeffrey Peterson, The Sun Chronicle’s publisher, said on the paper’s website it will begin publishing a “Weekend Edition” that will come out on Saturdays starting Jan. 6. The paper has had a Sunday edition since October 1989.

“We are positioning the Weekend Edition to have the feel of a local magazine in a traditional broadsheet format,” Peterson said. He did not respond to questions sent Tuesday about the change.

The Sun Chronicle, owned by United Communications Corp. of Wisconsin, covers the city of Attleboro and more than a half-dozen surrounding towns. It is now one of the few local papers not owned by GateHouse Media, the fast-growing chain that owns The Providence Journal and just purchased the Newport Daily News.

The Sun Chronicle’s Sunday print circulation was 10,326 copies as of March 31, down from nearly 12,000 two years earlier, according to its most recent report to the Alliance for Audited Media. The paper also had 317 digital subscribers, up from 295.

Ted Nesi (tnesi@wpri.com) covers politics and the economy for WPRI.com. He writes Nesi’s Notes on Saturdays and hosts Executive Suite. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook