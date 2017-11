WRENTHAM, Mass. (WPRI) – A crash involving a tractor trailer has caused headaches for commuters throughout the morning Wednesday.

The truck crashed just after 5 a.m. on 495 North, near Exit 15.

The crash caused miles-long delays for hours during the morning commute as crews worked to clear the truck and the trailer from the woods.

The scene was cleared around 8 a.m., though delays continue in the area.

