URI to implement new security measures, parking at Ryan Center

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — The University of Rhode Island on Wednesday laid out the new security measures and parking arrangements being implemented at the Ryan Center for the 2017-2018 basketball season.

One of the new security measures includes the use of metal-detecting wands to screen guests at every arena entrance. URI decided this was the appropriate security measure to introduce since there’s limited lobby space inside the Ryan Center for other types of screening.

“The safety of every person who enters the Ryan Center is always priority number one,” Ryan Center GM Leah Becki said in a statement.

“We ask our patrons to plan accordingly to avoid traffic and long lines as we roll out these new procedures,” she added. “We appreciate your patience as we continue to improve our security measures for the safe and enjoyable experience for everyone.”

Due to the new security measure, URI Athletics asks that patrons arrive early to all events so they have plenty of time to get inside. In addition, URI is continuing its bag policy for the Ryan Center.

“The safety and well-being of our student-athletes and fans are of utmost importance to us,” said URI Athletic Director Thorr Bjorn. “In today’s environment we believe this new procedure is an important requirement for these purposes.”

URI Athletics said patrons should remove outerwear and accessories such as cell phones as they approach the entrance and leave prohibited items at home.

Along with the new security measures, updated parking procedures will be in place for the upcoming season which are consistent with the new parking initiative at URI that was rolled out this year.

For general event public parking, patrons should park in the Plains Road lot.

For more information, contact the Ryan Center Box Office at (401) 874-7267 or by email at info@theryancenter.com.