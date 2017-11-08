Warwick mayor on October Storm, teacher contract update

Related Coverage Warwick teachers reach tentative agreement with school committee

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Warwick Mayor Scott Avedisian joined Eyewitness News This Morning live in studio Tuesday.

In the aftermath of the October Storm, Avedisian said that while it took some time to restore power to all residents, he believes the city’s emergency alert system worked well.

Weeks after a tentative agreement was struck between teachers and the school administration following “sick out” demonstrations that forced closures at Warwick schools, Avedisian believes the process is still on the right track.

He also addressed the principal of Cedar Hill School, who was placed on leave and temporarily replaced by an assistant principal.

Watch the full interview above.