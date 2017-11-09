Amazon holds recruiting event in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Amazon is holding a recruiting event all day Thursday at the Marriott Hotel in Providence.

The company hopes to fill 300 seasonal position across New England, including at the nearby Fall River fulfillment center. They say many employees could transition into full-time workers following the holiday season.

Applicants could be offered a job on the spot and are therefore encouraged to bring photo identification and proof of employment eligibility to the event.

The event will take place from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. at the Providence Marriott Downtown located at 1 Orms Street.

Anyone who wishes to apply but is unable to attend the event can do so at www.amazon.com/peakjobs.