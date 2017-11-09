Body camera footage to be reviewed following officer-involved shooting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – At least two Providence cops were wearing the department’s newly-issued body cameras while they were on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in the city Thursday, according to Public Safety Commissioner Steven Pare.

The shooting, which left one man dead and a woman injured, marks the first high-profile incident where body cameras were used by Providence police to capture footage of a crime scene. Target 12 reported on Tuesday that at least 107 city cops are now wearing the cameras during their shifts.

Providence police are in month two of a three month process of training officers and deploying 250 body cameras.

Colonel Hugh Clements, whose department is assisting the state police in the search for the suspect who police say stole state police a cruiser, said any body camera footage from the scene is under investigation.

The policy for wearing body cameras requires that the cameras be turned on during pursuits, and while most of the video recorded will be deleted after 90 days, any video involving a crime scene will be saved for the investigation.

If any police video was recorded at the scene of the officer-involved shooting, it is expected to be used as evidence.