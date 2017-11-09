Dartmouth store clerk stabbed fighting off would-be robber

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are working to track down a suspect who attempted to rob a Dartmouth store and stabbed the clerk who prevented him from doing so.

Dartmouth police responded at about 5 p.m. Wednesday to a report of an armed robbery at the Hixville General Store on Old Fall River Road.

Police said they arrived to find the 82-year-old clerk had suffered a stab wound in a struggle with the suspect, who wound up fleeing the scene empty-handed.

The suspect was described as a white male standing approximately 6 feet tall and wearing a green camouflage hoodie and a bandanna over his face.

The clerk was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect is still at large and anyone with information about him is asked to contact Dartmouth police at (508) 910-1700.