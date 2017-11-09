I-195 W closed for cleanup after tractor trailer rollover

FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts State Police announced that all lanes of I-195 westbound will be closed for an extended period of time following a tractor trailer rollover that led to an oil spill.

State police announced on Twitter that they were responding to a tractor trailer crash where two people were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police confirmed the lanes will remain closed for clean up well into the evening rush. It is unclear what caused the crash and police are investigating.

Eyewitness News is working the story and will have the latest information once it is provided.

3d update–all westbound lanes Rt 195 still closed as cleanup on going. Driver of tanker truck flown to RI Hospital w serious injuries. https://t.co/1jcBSQ86RR — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) November 9, 2017

