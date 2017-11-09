In the Kitchen: Harvest Pumpkin Roll

Paul Dulude of Wrights Dairy Farm & Bakery joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make their Harvest Pumpkin Roll.

Ingredients:

3 Extra large eggs

1 cup granulated sugar

2/3 cup canned pumpkin puree

1 cup all purpose flour

1 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp baking soda

1 tsp cinnamon

1/2 tsp ground cloves

1/2 tsp salt

Filling: 8 0z package cream cheese, 8 oz (2 sticks) butter,2 cups confectioners sugar (sifted) and 1 TBSP pure vanilla extract

Directions:

Place 3 extra large eggs and 1 cup granulated sugar in mixing bowl and mix on low speed 30 seconds, then high speed 3-4 minutes until fluffy and lighter in color (sugar granules should be disolved). Add 2/3 cup of canned pumpkin puree to the bowl and mix 1 minute 1st speed. The following ingredients must be sifted and then all added all at once to the bowl (1 cup flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, ground cloves and salt) Mix all on low speed 30 seconds, scrape the bowl well and mix on high speed 1 minute until no lumps remain. Pour all the cake batter into the greased, parchment lined 13 x 9 sheet tray. Spread evenly with a frosting spatula. Put in to a preheated 375 degree oven for 9-10 minutes. Avoid overbaking. For the Filling:

Place the cream cheese and butter (both room temperature) in a mixing bowl on low speed until broken up. Mix on medium speed until well blended and no lumps. Then add 2 cups of the sifted confectioners sugar and 1 Tablespoon of pure vanilla extract scraping the bowl, then medium for another minute. Pour all of the filing on top of your cooled pumpkin sheet and spread evenly to the edges. Roll the cake up separating the parchment from the bottom of the cake as you roll. This cake can be made 2 days in advance and kept covered in the refrigerator. Dust with a light coating of sifted confectioners sugar before serving.

