Man, 18, charged with molesting girl at North Smithfield High School

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — Police have arrested a North Smithfield man after they say he sexually assaulted a girl at the town’s high school.

Justin Rapoza, 18, was arrested Nov. 7 on a charge of first-degree child molestation/sexual assault.

The arrest stemmed from a complaint filed by the parents of the alleged victim, according to police. The 14-year-old girl told police that Rapoza forced her to engage in sexual acts with him at the school during school hours.

Police said they were initially alerted to the incident by North Smithfield High School administrators.

Rapoza was arraigned Wednesday and ordered held without bail pending a hearing scheduled for Nov. 21.