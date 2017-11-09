Mardi Gras nightclub in Cranston to close

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) – A longtime mainstay of Rhode Island nightlife is closing.

Mardi Gras Multi Club on Oaklawn Avenue will shut its doors after Nov. 30, owner John Ready Jr. told Eyewitness News on Thursday. He said the club will be open for the next three weekends as well as the final two days of November.

Larry Caron, a bartender at Mardi Gras for 28 years, said in an email he was saddened by the news but grateful for his time there.

“The outpouring of love and support on Facebook from our longtime customers has been overwhelming,” Caron said. “People have met their significant others, had children, and brought those same children with them to the club when they turned 21!”

Mardi Gras’ parent company, JHR Night Club Inc., was founded in 1989, according to the Rhode Island secretary of state’s corporations database.

“With nearly a dozen full-service bars and the sexiest, most generous bartenders around, you’ll never have to wait in line to refresh your drink,” Mardi Gras declares on its Facebook page.

Ted Nesi (tnesi@wpri.com) covers politics and the economy for WPRI.com. He writes Nesi’s Notes on Saturdays and hosts Executive Suite. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook