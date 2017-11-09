Police ID driver who crashed into West Warwick home

Related Coverage Car crashes through house in West Warwick

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Police have identified the driver of the truck that crashed into the basement of a home in West Warwick on Wednesday evening.

Douglas Coutu, 55, crashed his car into the side of a house on Washington Street around 5 p.m., according to police.

Police said Coutu was taken to the hospital and was treated for a non-life-threatening head injury.

Raymond Jackman, who was inside the home at the time, told Eyewitness News the entire house shook upon impact.

“Well I was in my bedroom on my computer and then all of a sudden, I didn’t hear no skidding or anything and all of a sudden, bam!” Jackman recalled. “I thought it was an explosion, and then my neighbor comes running in and says, ‘Everybody get out of the house, there’s a car in the house.’ I came out, I ran out of the house and the truck is in my basement.”

Jackman said this is the second time this month that the home has been hit by a car.

Police have not confirmed the cause of the crash and said it is still being investigated.