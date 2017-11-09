Roadway deaths up 50% in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Deadly crashes are on the rise this year across Rhode Island.

According to RIDOT statistics, between January 1 and September 30 of 2017, 61 people died on Rhode Island roads. That is a 50 percent increase from 2016, when 41 people died in the same time frame.

Of the deaths in 2017, one quarter were pedestrians struck by vehicles. Other deaths were passengers, drivers, bicyclists, and motorcyclists.

Rhode Island Roadway Deaths in 2017

Motor vehicle occupants: 36

Motorcyclist: 8

Pedestrians: 15

Bicyclists: 2

As the holiday season approaches, RIDOT is hoping to decrease the number of fatalities due to intoxicated or distracted drivers. They will soon be launching their annual media campaign, and will also be focusing on the upcoming law banning handheld cell phone use while driving.