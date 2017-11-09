Seekonk Police search for fraud suspects

SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — Seekonk Police are looking for two suspects that they say used a stolen credit card at a local Walmart on Oct. 15.

Police say the suspects, one male and one female, charged $1,374.47 on the card, which was stolen from a vehicle in Providence on Oct. 14.

According to police, the victim claims the credit card was also used in East Providence.

The first suspect is described as a tall, light-skinned man and the second suspect is described as a short, medium-skinned female.

Anyone with information on the suspects should contact the Seekonk Police Department at (508) 336-7027.