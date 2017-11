PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police have recovered a state police cruiser that was stolen Thursday morning.

R.I. State Police Lt. Col. Joseph Philbin confirmed they have found the vehicle in South Providence. A firearm that was in the cruiser was still in the car, he said.

The suspect has not been captured but there is an active search ongoing, according to Philbin.

Eyewitness News is working to gather more details. This story will be updated with the latest.

41.801130 -71.428662