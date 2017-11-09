1 dead in officer-involved shooting near Providence Place mall

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A dramatic car chase through the heart of Providence on Thursday morning ended in a violent confrontation near the Providence Place mall, but officials now say it was unrelated to the theft of a state police cruiser earlier in the day.

The male driver is now dead, police confirm, and a female passenger was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after officers opened fire on a pickup truck on the I-95 North on-ramp by the mall. Neither person has been identified.

Some of the responding officers were wearing body cameras and that footage is now being reviewed, Providence Public Safety Commissioner Steven Paré said.

Mayor Elorza getting briefed by Commissioner Pare and Chief Clements.

While it was initially thought the chase involved the same suspect who stole the cruiser around 9 a.m. Thursday, Paré told reporters later that the chase “was not directly related to theft of the trooper vehicle.”

“One has nothing to do with the other,” Paré said. “There was the theft of the trooper car, there was this chase by the police officers and then deadly force was used.” Both incidents remain under investigation.

Police later identified the suspect in the cruiser theft as Donald Morgan, and they were still working to track him down as of mid-afternoon. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Rhode Island State Police at (401) 444-1000.

Police are now looking for this man, Donald Morgan, in connection with stolen cruiser.

Morgan, 35, of Providence, was arrested Wednesday for possession of a stolen vehicle and obstruction, according to police.

Police said no officers were hurt in either incident.

The stunning series of events unfolded in broad daylight for more than two hours. The chase quickly snarled traffic downtown, with several highway ramps shut down at its height. Police advised drivers to avoid the area, saying the I-95 North on-ramps from Route 6 and Memorial Boulevard will be closed until further notice.

Traffic detoured – 95 N on ramp at Omni blocked due to highway police scene. Avoid area

The cruiser was stolen at about 9 a.m. on Route 146. Officials said the suspect was being transported to court for a hearing and the trooper had stopped for a crash when the suspect – who was handcuffed – got into the front seat and drove off.

The cruiser was later found abandoned on Vineyard Street, according to R.I. State Police Lt. Col. Joseph Philbin. He said a firearm that was in the cruiser was still there when the vehicle was located.

From there police launched a widespread search for the suspect through the city’s Elmwood neighborhood, with officers brandishing rifles and entering buildings accompanied by police dogs.

Four schools – Lima, Fortes and Leviton Elementary Schools and Gilbert Stuart Middle School – were put on “restricted access” for a short period during the search. A spokeswoman said students and staff were able to move within the buildings, but no one was allowed in or out.

Soon, however, attention turned to a swarm of police vehicles chasing a white pickup truck on Route 10. The chase ended at the on-ramp from Memorial Boulevard to I-95 North adjacent Providence Place, which is where the shooting took place.

A security guard in the nearby Convention Center parking lot said he heard several shots fired. Bullet holes could be seen in the truck, which has Rhode Island license plates.

Investigators used GPS tracking to locate the cruiser, according to Providence Police Col. Hugh Clements, whose department is assisting the state police in the search for the suspect.

State Police seemingly searching for shell casings.

