30-year-old Providence man admits to robbing a 92-year-old

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A 30-year-old Providence man has admitted to robbing a 92-year-old man outside the Citizens Bank on Academy Avenue in Providence.

Attorney General Peter Kilmartin said Antonio Braithwaite pleaded to one count of first degree robbery Thursday.

Under the terms of the plea deal, Braithwaite was sentenced to 20 years with 10 years to serve and the remainder suspended, and ordered to pay $1,000 in restitution.

Kilmartin said the victim had withdrawn $1,000 from the bank and was walking to his car when Braithwaite and a second individual approached and strong-armed him, taking the envelope with the money from his pocket.

Bank surveillance footage showed Braithwaite in the bank line behind the victim just before the incident.

The victim wasn’t injured during the robbery.

The second suspect was never identified.