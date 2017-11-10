Alternative therapy options for veterans

Dare to Dream Ranch in Foster, RI provides alternative therapy programs for U.S. Military veterans and their families struggling with emotional challenges like Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), Anxiety, Depression, Military Sexual Trauma (MST), and Mild Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) using equine therapy, yoga, horticulture therapy, nutritional cooking, woodworking, fly tying, career coaching and more to help them be successful civilians. Founder and Certified Health Coach, Karen Dalton, stopped by to share the details and benefits of the ranch.

The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.