America’s Guru of Green Living helps us celebrate recycling

America Recycles Day is the only nationally-recognized day dedicated to promoting and celebrating recycling in the United States.

We spoke with Annabelle Gurwitch, America’s Guru of Green Living & former host of Planet Green Network’s WA$TED!, to understand the importance of recycling.

