In the Kitchen: Apple Cinnamon Pork Chop

Executive Chef Peter DeSimone of Arturo Joe’s joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make their Apple Cinnamon Pork Chop.

Ingredients:

2-1/4 inch Pork Chop (Center Cut)

1 cup Apple Slices

1/2 cup Sun Dried Fruit (reserve some for garnish)

2 cups Apple Juice

1 Tablespoon Balsamic Vinegar

2 Tablespoons Brown Sugar

2 Tablespoons Honey for searing chop

1 cup Flour

1 cup Egg Wash (eggs and milk)

1 cup Bread Crumbs (plain)

1/4 cup Vegetable Oil

Directions:

Preheat oven to 325. Heat pan with oil. Flour, egg wash then bread crumb pork chop. When pan is hot, sear pork chop golden brown both sides (make sure you brown the side of the chop) Place pork chop in a covered pan, with rest of the ingredients, in the oven and cook for 2 hours. Should be fork tender.

* make sure liquid doesn’t dry up…pan must be sealed and covered

