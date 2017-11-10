Man accused of stealing State Police cruiser captured in Cumberland

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The man accused of stealing a State Police cruiser Thursday morning was captured in Cumberland, Eyewitness News has learned.

State Police confirmed Donald Morgan, 35, was caught Friday by the violent fugitive task force and is in custody at headquarters in Scituate. Police said he would be held overnight pending an arraignment Saturday morning for unspecified charges.

Police said Morgan stole a police cruiser around 9 a.m. Thursday on Route 146. Col. Ann Assumpico said Morgan was being transported to court for a hearing when the trooper driving stopped for a crash and the suspect – who was handcuffed – got into the front seat and drove off.

Morgan later ditched the police cruiser on Vineyard Street, according to police. Assumpico also said the firearm that was in the cruiser was still there when the vehicle was located.

As police in Cranston and Providence searched for Morgan, they received a tip that he may be in a white pickup truck. Officers in both cities attempted to stop several white trucks as part of their search, including the one driven by 32-year-old Joseph Santos, who led police on a high-speed chase through Route 10 toward the I-95 North on-ramp near the Providence Place mall. Police would fire approximately 40 shots into the truck, killing Santos and wounding Christine Demers.

State Police said they would provide more details of Morgan’s arrest at 11 a.m. Saturday.