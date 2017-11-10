Medical records stolen from Roger Williams Medical Center

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Medical records and other personal information for dozens of patients were stolen from Roger Williams Medical Center, Eyewitness News has learned.

An individual broke into the registration area of the hospital on Sept. 13, 2017, and stole paperwork including the medical information of more than 60 patients, according to Otis Brown, vice president of public affairs for CharterCARE, the hospital’s parent company.

A letter sent to patients explained that the stolen information included name, date of birth, Social Security number, medical record number, insurance information, patient account number, telephone number, surgical procedure and diagnosis.

Brown said Providence police were called and the stolen information was recovered.

“We have no knowledge that the stolen information has been misused,” Brown said in a statement.

“We have also taken proactive steps including additional security cameras, fortification of the area and an increased security presence to prevent a recurrence,” he added.

Patients whose information was stolen have been offered one year of free credit monitoring.

Susan Campbell (scampbell@wpri.com) is the Call 12 for Action and Target 12 consumer investigator for WPRI 12 and Fox Providence. Follow her on Twitter and on Facebook.