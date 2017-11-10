Pinpoint Traffic Blog: Bridge Re-Opens, No More Detour

Bridge Back Open to Drivers in Smithfield

Driving in Smithfield just got easier!

After almost 9 months of detours, commuters are once again cruising over the Capron Road Bridge.

The bridge, which carries traffic on Capron Road over a tributary of the Woonasquatucket River, was reopened late Thursday.

DOT officials say nearly 1,500 vehicles travel over the bridge each day.

The 85- year old crumbling bridge was closed back on February 20th and needed to be entirely replaced.

In order to speed up the bridge replacement project, construction crews were able to use Northeast Extreme Tee (NEXT) Beams.

The pre-cast concrete beams allowed crews to complete the project in just one construction season.

Charles St. Martin, a spokesperson for the RIDOT says, “crews have used the beams on a couple of projects, including the Pleasant Valley Parkway Bridge in Providence.”

“This is RIDOT and the RhodeWorks program doing what we said we would do – working diligently to improve our transportation system and remove structurally deficient bridges,” RIDOT Director Peter Alviti Jr. said in a news release to Eyewitness News.

Crews also added a sidewalk to the west side of the bridge and repaved the roadway leading up to it.

Not every part of the bridge is new.

Crews were able to preserve the original bronze dedication plaques from 1932.

They were reset into the new bridge and with the textured concrete walls, St. Martin says, “It echoes the look of the previous bridge.”

The total cost of replacing the structure? $4.3 million

Manafort Brothers was contracted for the job.

Work will continue on the stone wall on the southwest side of the bridge until completion in the Spring.

A formal bridge dedication, parade and celebration is scheduled for Saturday at 9:30 a.m.

