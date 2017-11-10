Police ID man killed in officer-involved shooting, release video of deadly incident

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The man who was shot and killed by police Thursday morning on the I-95 North on-ramp near the Providence Place mall has been identified as 32-year-old Joseph Santos.

During an afternoon press conference, Providence Police Chief Hugh Clements said Santos was shot “a couple of times” and died at the scene. A passenger in his vehicle, Christine Demers, was also shot and is currently at Rhode Island Hospital.

The shooting came after a chase on Route 10 that ended at the on-ramp from Memorial Boulevard to I-95 North adjacent to Providence Place. Clements said Santos was “purposely ramming other people.”

See RIDOT footage of the incident above and Providence police’s body camera footage below:

Clements said more than 40 shots were fired at Santos’ vehicle by both Providence police officers and Rhode Island State Police troopers.

Court records show a bench warrant was issued for Santos on Sept. 20 for failure to appear in court on a probation violation. He allegedly failed to report to his probation officer on March 14, which led to an arrest warrant. That warrant was cancelled in August, but another was issued in September when he didn’t appear in front of Magistrate Patricia Harwood on the probation violation.

Santos was released from prison on May 3, 2016 after serving one year for driving a motor vehicle without the consent of the owner and violating a previous suspended sentence for breaking and entering. According to court records, he reported to a probation officer on May 18, 2016 and admitted that he had used heroin since his release from jail.

Santos failed to report for his next probation meeting on June 7, 2016, but his stepfather told the officer he had entered rehab. He reported to the probation officer on June 20, but failed to report to another meeting on July 5. Santos would fail to report to his probation officer on Jan. 30, 2017, and again on March 14, 2017.

“This is very difficult when you have to use deadly force,” Public Safety Commissioner Steven Pare said during the press conference. ‘Unfortunately, those officers that you see on the video believed there was imminent danger of serious injury or death.”

Continue the discussion on Facebook

Dan McGowan ( dmcgowan@wpri.com ) covers politics, education and the city of Providence for WPRI.com. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter: @danmcgowan