Prepping for Toys for Tots!

With Thanksgiving a few weeks away, Christmas and the full Holiday season are upon us and you can once again make a difference in the life of a child by participating in Toys for Tots!

NIROPE – Nick, Ron and Pete Cardi – along with US Marine Lance Corporal O’Brien joined us in ‘The Rhode Home’ to provide details and to discuss the collections available at Cardi’s.

To see the collections available at Cardi’s and to utilize their design feature, head to https://www.cardis.com/

To learn more about Toys For Tots, visit https://www.toysfortots.org/