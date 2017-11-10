Providence police release body cam footage of officer-involved shooting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Providence police have released the body camera footage of an officer-involved shooting Thursday morning at a press conference on Friday.

Providence Police Chief Hugh Clements said five officers in total fired their weapons during the incident.

Only one of those officers had a body camera activated during the shooting. Two of the officers did not have body cameras assigned to them, one officer did not activate their body camera properly and the other officer did not have his body camera activated at all.

Pare said at least nine Providence police officers and state troopers discharged their weapons into a white pickup truck on the I-95 North on-ramp near the Providence Place mall, killing one man and injuring a woman. He said he believes “two dozen or three dozen” shots were fired.

In the above video, Providence police release Rhode Island Department of Transportation footage of the chase that led to an officer-involved shooting on Thursday.

The shooting came after a chase on Route 10 that ended at the on-ramp from Memorial Boulevard to I-95 North adjacent to Providence Place. While it was initially thought the chase involved the same suspect who stole a State Police cruiser around 9 a.m. Thursday, Pare later said the chase “was not directly related to theft of the trooper vehicle.”

Providence police are two months into a three-month process of training officers and deploying 250 body cameras.

The policy for wearing body cameras requires that the cameras be turned on during pursuits, and while most of the video recorded will be deleted after 90 days, any video involving a crime scene will be saved for the investigation.

