Providence teacher accused of molesting students released on bail

James Duffy, who taught at Harry Kizirian Elementary School, was arraigned in District Court on five counts of child molestation. (On left, James Duffy seen at his arraignment with his lawyer. On right, a police photo of James Duffy following his arrest)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence gym teacher accused of inappropriately touching several children is out on bail following his arraignment Friday.

James Duffy, a physical education teacher at Harry Kizirian Elementary School, has been charged with six counts of second-degree child molestation on four 11-year-old girls and a misdemeanor assault charge involving another alleged victim, according to Amy Kempe, a spokesperson for the R.I. attorney general’s office.

Duffy pleaded not guilty to the charges and bail was set at $50,000 with surety, which he posted following his arraignment, according to court spokesperson Craig Berke.

Berke said Duffy has a no-contact order in place with his victims. A pretrial date is scheduled for Jan. 8.