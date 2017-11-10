Providence teacher accused of molesting students released on bail

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence gym teacher accused of inappropriately touching several children is out on bail following his arraignment Friday.

James Duffy, a physical education teacher at Harry Kizirian Elementary School, has been charged with six counts of second-degree child molestation on four 11-year-old girls and a misdemeanor assault charge involving another alleged victim, according to Amy Kempe, a spokesperson for the R.I. attorney general’s office.

Duffy pleaded not guilty to the charges and bail was set at $50,000 with surety, which he posted following his arraignment, according to court spokesperson Craig Berke.

Berke said Duffy has a no-contact order in place with his victims. A pretrial date is scheduled for Jan. 8.