RI Comic Con loses Mark Ruffalo, ‘Walking Dead’ cast

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Some of the headlining guests of this year’s Rhode Island Comic Con have canceled their appearances hours before the three-day event was scheduled to kick off Friday afternoon.

Comic Con organizers announced on Twitter Friday that “Avengers” star Mark Ruffalo, and “Walking Dead” cast members Norman Reedus, Tom Payne, Lennie James and Khary Payton would not be able to attend.

#RICC2017 Fans, we have some very sad news. AMC has blocked Norman Reedus, Tom Payne, Lennie James, & Khary Payton of The Walking Dead from attending #RICC2017, due to last-minute filming schedule changes. Refunds are already being processed for photo ops & autographs. — RIComicCon (@ricomiccon) November 10, 2017

We sadly bring you some bad news. Unfortunately, Mark Ruffalo, courtesy of Celebrity Authentics, has had to cancel his appearance at #RICC2017. All autographs and photo ops purchased through Celebrity Authentics have been for refunds. We are as upset by this as you all are. — RIComicCon (@ricomiccon) November 10, 2017

Norman Reedus expressed his regrets in a tweet Friday afternoon:

Rhode Island I’m sorry we’re in the finale here in GA filming and I️ apologize for not being therewaslooking forward to seeing u guys ❤️✌🏾 — norman reedus (@wwwbigbaldhead) November 10, 2017

Rhode Island Comic Con runs through Sunday at the Rhode Island Convention Center and the Dunkin’ Donuts Center. Tickets for Saturday and the full weekend are sold out while tickets for Friday and Sunday alone are still available on the event’s website.