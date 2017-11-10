RI Comic Con loses Mark Ruffalo, ‘Walking Dead’ cast

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Some of the headlining guests of this year’s Rhode Island Comic Con have canceled their appearances hours before the three-day event was scheduled to kick off Friday afternoon.
Comic Con organizers announced on Twitter Friday that “Avengers” star Mark Ruffalo, and “Walking Dead” cast members Norman Reedus, Tom Payne, Lennie James and Khary Payton would not be able to attend.
Norman Reedus expressed his regrets in a tweet Friday afternoon:
Rhode Island Comic Con runs through Sunday at the Rhode Island Convention Center and the Dunkin’ Donuts Center. Tickets for Saturday and the full weekend are sold out while tickets for Friday and Sunday alone are still available on the event’s website.