RI Comic Con loses Mark Ruffalo, ‘Walking Dead’ cast

Actor Mark Ruffalo participates in AOL's BUILD Speaker Series to discuss the new film, "Infinitely Polar Bear," at AOL Studios on Monday, June 8, 2015, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Some of the headlining guests of this year’s Rhode Island Comic Con have canceled their appearances hours before the three-day event was scheduled to kick off Friday afternoon.

Comic Con organizers announced on Twitter Friday that “Avengers” star Mark Ruffalo, and “Walking Dead” cast members Norman Reedus, Tom Payne, Lennie James and Khary Payton would not be able to attend.

Norman Reedus expressed his regrets in a tweet Friday afternoon:

Rhode Island Comic Con runs through Sunday at the Rhode Island Convention Center and the Dunkin’ Donuts Center. Tickets for Saturday and the full weekend are sold out while tickets for Friday and Sunday alone are still available on the event’s website.