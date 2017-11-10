Scituate town hall to close due to presence of mold, asbestos

Related Coverage Scituate police to relocate due to health concerns with aging HQ

SCITUATE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Town of Scituate announced that the Town Hall offices will be closing on Friday due to health concerns.

Officials say the concerns stem from the presence of mold and asbestos in the building.

During a meeting at the High School on Thursday, town officials discussed the test results from the building and the remediation plan.

Scituate Town Council member John Mahoney said he does not want to completely demolish the offices because the building is special to the town.

“It’s the heartbeat of our town, we just can’t close it and pack up shop,” Mahoney said at the meeting on Thursday.

On Sept. 14, Town Council unanimously voted to approve $65,000 for the temporary relocation of its police department over health concerns with its current headquarters.

Mahoney said at the September meeting that testing revealed high levels of asbestos, mold, lead and radon inside the 80-year-old police station.

In the mean time, town employees will be working in the building and offices behind town hall.