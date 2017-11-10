Woman dead in Providence home for over 24 hours

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found dead inside a home on Ontario Street, according to Providence Police Major David Lapatin.

Lapatin said the woman has not been identified and her cause of death is unknown. He also believes the victim is in her 40s.

Police confirm that the woman has been dead for over 24 hours.

It is the city’s eighth homicide of 2017.

