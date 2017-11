PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A 32-year-old man was fatally stabbed on Admiral Street Friday night, according to Providence police.

It happened a few minutes after 11 p.m. at 229 Admiral Street, where the victim was stabbed several times.

Police termed the incident a ‘dispute’ but did not elaborate on the circumstances of the stabbing.

One person was arrested at the scene but police have not yet identified the suspect or indicated what charges they’re facing.