Police: At least 30 cats taken from Warwick shelter

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A primary care animal hospital in Warwick says a former employee broke into the clinic and stole at least 30 shelter cats on Tuesday night.

Care for Animals and PAAWS R.I. released a statement on their Facebook page saying in part: “Many of these cats had been in the shelter for an extended period of time and had developed a sense of security and comfort with our staff. The thought of the stress that these cats went through in being ripped from their homes, stuffed into carriers and crates, and some transported in pick-up trucks is unfathomable.”

Some of those cats were scheduled to have surgery this week.

The clinic has no information on the cats’ whereabouts.

Warwick Police tell Eyewitness News that a note was left behind saying the cats were taken to “relieve stress.”

If you have any information, please contact Warwick Police.

