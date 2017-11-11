Providence police identify homicide victim

Related Coverage Woman dead in Providence home for over 24 hours

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Providence police have identified the woman who was found dead at an Ontario Street home Friday.

Manirino Nkinamubanzi, age 44, was found dead inside the home at 44 Ontario Street Friday night after having previously been reported missing. Police at the scene said that it appeared she had been dead for approximately 24 hours prior to the discovery of her body.

Commander Thomas Verdi said that it is the 8th homicide in Providence this year and that detectives continue to investigate.

Clement Shabani, the project manager for Women’s Refugee Care, said the woman had just moved to the United States with her family within the past two years; she was working at a Chinese restaurant in Providence and was eager to learn English, he said.

Nkinamubanzi lived with her four kids in the home on Ontario Street and was recently separated from her husband.

“As a young mom, with four kids, she was planning many things for the future, and for the future of her kids,” Shabani said.

So far nobody has been arrested.