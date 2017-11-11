Red Cross and city of Woonsocket offering free smoke alarms, installations Saturday

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island American Red Cross and the city of Woonsocket are joining together to offer free smoke alarms and installations to residents Veteran’s Day Saturday.

The smoke alarm installations are part of the Red Cross Home Fire Campaign to reduce the number of home fire deaths and injuries.

“Our mission at the American Red Cross is to prevent and alleviate human suffering caused by disasters,” said Susan Roberts, Executive Director, American Red Cross Rhode Island. “Home fires are the biggest disaster threat faced in the U.S. On average, in our region, we respond to about two home fires each day. Our goal is to reach as many homes as we can with this program to help ensure people know what to do and are prepared in the event they experience a home fire. We want people to be safe.”

Red Cross volunteers will be joined by members of the Woonsocket Fire Department to visit homes between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Volunteers will help families understand the importance of fire safety and help them develop personalized family escape plans to use in the event a fire breaks out in their home.

As of November 2017, the Red Cross and partners have saved more than 280 lives as part of this campaign.

In addition to providing free smoke alarm installations and education, the Red Cross is also looking for volunteers to help install smoke alarms for this event and in their community throughout the year.

For more information on volunteering click here.